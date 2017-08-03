Sofia Vergara poses naked at 45 and embraces her body: 'I want to look my age'

share tweet pin email

Sofia Vergara knows a thing or two about staying gorgeous in your 40s.

The 45-year-old "Modern Family" star posed naked for the September cover of Women's Health and tells the magazine the key to looking fabulous at any age is loving your body's changes.

Women's Health Vergara on the September cover of Women's Health.

"I’m 45. Even if you want to, at this time in your life, you can’t be perfect," she told the magazine. "It’s not that you hate it, or that you’re upset about it, but it is our reality. We’re changing. I see it happening to me."

Roy Rochlin / FilmMagic

The Colombian-born bombshell, who also appears nude in a shower scene with actor Karl Urban in the upcoming spy thriller "Bent," isn't concerned with looking younger.

“I want to look my age, but I want to look great. I think if you are obsessed with this ‘I want to look younger’ thing, you’re going to go crazy,” she said.

New haircut 😁gracias !!#kellyklain💇🏽 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 8, 2017 at 8:56pm PDT

Vergara rolls with her body's changes as they come. "People say, ‘Oh, you look like you're in your twenties.' Well, it's not true. Our skin is different," she said. "I had never thought of the word pore, then I'm like, 'Sh-t! What do I do with these?'

Danny Moloshok / AP

As for staying in shape, the actress is hardly an exercise fanatic like her hubby, "Magic Mike" star Joe Manganiello. In fact, Vergara, who works out with a trainer three or four times a week, likens her gym time to "torture."

#gunsandroses #summernights🌙 NY! A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 20, 2017 at 8:06pm PDT

“I'm in a bad mood two hours before, I’m in a bad mood while I’m doing it, I’m in a bad mood at the end because I have to schedule the next class," she confessed.

And don't expect to be impressed with Vergara's level of intensity. "I can barely do a pushup," she revealed. Gym time, for her, is strictly about staying healthy — and not a desire for "cut abs."

"I don’t have abs because I’m not ‘I need to be like a fit model with a perfect body,' said Vergara. "That would take too much effort!”

The September issue of Women's Health hits newsstands on Aug. 8.