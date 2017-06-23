share tweet pin email

Andreja Pejic is a transgender model who has appeared on the covers of Elle, GQ, Glamour and Marie Claire. Prior to her transition in 2013, she was the first fully androgynous model sporting both men's and women's clothing on the runway. As part of TODAY Style's Why I Love My series, Pejic opened up about learning to love her body.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Model Andreja Pejic on her journey to becoming a woman Play Video - 1:33 Model Andreja Pejic on her journey to becoming a woman Play Video - 1:33

I discovered that I was trans at about the age of 13. Developing into a man was very scary. There were these moments where I would just stress out and I would look in the mirror and be like, "You know what, I kind of have feminine hips and I think that's a positive."

Courtesy of Andreja Pejic Andreja Pejic as a teenager.

Sometimes I've seen comments about my knees or about my jawline or people write things like, "she still has signs of being a boy," and then I realized that these are beautiful features. I've grown to love them.

Getty Images Pejic walking in a 2012 Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute-Couture show in Paris.

I am 6-foot-2-inches, and one of the benefits of that is having long legs. It's powerful. It's good to be noticed. And the guys responds to it pretty well, too.

Here I am rolling around Coney Island in latest Balenciaga captured by one of my favorite up and coming photographers @rebekahcampbell Also really wanna give @glamourspain a big thumbs for not feeling the need to slap my gender or medical history across the cover in order to sell more copies. Can I get an amen? 🙏 A post shared by Andreja Pejic (@andrejapejic) on Jun 19, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

If I could talk to my younger self, I would tell her that you will grow into the woman you've always wanted to be. You will find love. You will be successful. You will be happy.

As told to TODAY's Jordan Muto.