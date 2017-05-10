Teen shuts down body-shamers who commented on her prom photos

share tweet pin email

Madison Haulter was excited to share photos from her senior prom, but she never imagined that she'd receive such a negative reaction.

Haulter is an 18-year-old senior at Pike High School in Indianapolis. Her boyfriend, Tre Booker, 19, is also a senior.

The two were proud to share some of their beautiful photos on Twitter when Haulter was attacked by body-shamers.

Prom with the loml pic.twitter.com/yiYHfQjWo4 — madison (@madisonfaithhh_) April 29, 2017

“The first girl that gave us any type of negativity said, ‘Wow, he loves you even though you’re fat — must be nice,’” Haulter told TODAY. Other mean-spirited comments followed.

Luckily, Haulter did not see the tweets until after she had enjoyed a night at the dance, but the reactions still hurt.

When it came to responding, Haulter did not want to stoop to the bullies' level.

“I'm a big believer in not responding to hate with hate,” said Haulter. “I didn't say anything rude to her and I kind of stopped my friends from responding as well.”

It’s clear that at 18, Haulter understands what takes years for many of us: The only opinion about yourself that matters is your own.

"If you can know who you are and love yourself that's all that matters," Haulter told TODAY.

Haulter did respond eventually, but only to shut the conversation down.

Don't see how people can be rude to people they don't even know pic.twitter.com/wx7cu7OGgp — madison (@madisonfaithhh_) April 30, 2017

“Don’t see how people can be rude to people they don’t even know,” Haulter said in the tweet.

Needless to say, Twitter went crazy. Haulter's response garnered more than 16,000 likes and 7,200 retweets at publish time. That's in addition to her original tweet of the photos gaining more than 243,000 likes and 43,000 retweets.

And how does her prom date feel about this whole situation?

"He just finds it crazy that so many people are tweeting him saying, 'I wish my boyfriend would take up for me like this,'" said Haulter. "We feel like this was given to us from God to be a blessing to people."

Haulter's grace and maturity makes us wish we could call our 18-year-old selves to share her uplifting message.

