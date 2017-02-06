LeAnn Rimes: Psoriasis is 'one of my biggest insecurities'

share tweet pin email

LeAnn Rimes is a country music superstar who's been making hit records since she was only 13 years old. The powerhouse vocalist reflects on growing up in the spotlight and how she's been able to embrace her insecurities and own them with confidence!

One of my biggest insecurities is my skin. I've had psoriasis since I was 2 and was 80 percent covered by the time I was 6, so I was constantly in a state of covering up everything as a kid and feeling really uncomfortable.

I didn't realize how much it had impacted my self-confidence and just really kind of feeling like a woman.

Bauer-Griffin / GC Images LeAnn Rimes isn't afraid to bare her skin after managing her psoriasis.

So there's been a ton of bikini photos of me in the past several years; it's because I would go naked if I could because I'm clear and it's all good!

I think music really was what gave me confidence.

I think I was very disconnected from my body so that was the one way I could really connect. So I think music has been a very, very healing thing for me.

Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images "Music ... was a place for me to be able to escape in a way but also kind of come out of my shell."

I never thought I could get to the place where I could really be grateful for every single thing that's happened in my life ... but I am now and it feels really good.

As I get older, I've learned how to accept the things that bother me about myself and really start to love those things. They're what make me, me.

My advice to others is to own it. Own who you are, because it feels really good when you do.

As told to TODAY's Jordan Muto.