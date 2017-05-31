Love Your Body

By now, we should all know better than to equate happiness with a lower number on the scale. In fact, for many women, the opposite is true — just ask Australian fitness personality Emily Skye, who shared how gaining 28 pounds changed far more than her body composition.

In a before-and-after photo Skye recently posted to Instagram, she opened up about her transformation from skinny, self-conscious cardio addict to the strong, confident woman she is today.

Before anyone whips out the "I like the before pic better" comments, read the following: - 1st pic: 2008 / 47kg This is before I started strength training. I was only doing cardio & I was obsessed with being as skinny as I could be. I was starving myself & was really unhealthy & unhappy. I suffered depression & had terrible body image. 2nd pic: 2016 / 60kg I now weigh 13kg more, I lift heavy weights & do a little bit of HIIT. I dont do ANY long cardio sessions & I eat more than I've ever eaten in my life. I'm also happier, healthier, stronger & fitter than I have ever been. I no longer obsess over the way I look. I eat & train to feel my best, for overall "health" & longevity. I LOVE having muscle & I feel more confident than ever. When I first started lifting weights 7 years ago, I was finally starting to become healthy & happy for the first time in my life. I had friends at the time telling me I wasn't healthy & was taking it "too far". - This devastated me & had me in tears! I couldn't believe that the people who were supposed to love me weren't happy for me even though I was obviously much happier & healthier than I'd ever been. Luckily I decided not to listen to their put downs and kept going with my new healthy lifestyle & here I am today the best I've ever been, and I no longer have those "so called" friends. I now surround myself with positive, supportive people who are true friends to me! I love my life & I'm so grateful I decided to make those changes several years ago & committed to my healthy lifestyle. Now I'm able to help others become their best too! 😊 - My F.I.T. Programs that I created are all based around strength training & HIIT - it's what's given me & thousands of other ladies amazing, healthy, lasting results. (Click the link in my profile to join!) ☺️ Exercise & eat nutritious food because you LOVE yourself & know that you deserve to be your best. Try not to focus on being "skinny" & just focus on your overall health - mental & physical. Don't listen to anyone who tries to bring you down. Surround yourself with positive, supportive, like-minded people & always do what makes you happy regardless of what anyone else thinks! 😉😘 .

"This is before I started strength training," she wrote of the first photo. "I was obsessed with being as skinny as I could be. I was starving myself & was really unhealthy & unhappy. I suffered depression & had terrible body image."

She explained that heavy weights, short high-intensity cardio sessions, and a lot of food brought about changes both inside and out. "I'm ... happier, healthier, stronger & fitter than I have ever been. I no longer obsess over the way I look. I eat & train to feel my best, for overall 'health' & longevity," she wrote.

"I LOVE having muscle & I feel more confident than ever."

But Skye also explained that her intention isn't to call one body type better than the other. In fact, her body really isn't the point — merely evidence of changes she made to other parts of her life.

"When I first started lifting weights 7 years ago, I was finally starting to become healthy & happy for the first time in my life. I had friends at the time telling me I wasn't healthy and was taking it 'too far,'" she recalled. "This devastated me ... I couldn't believe that the people who were supposed to love me weren't happy for me even though I was obviously much happier & healthier than I'd ever been."

"I now surround myself with positive, supportive people who are true friends to me!" she explained. "I love my life & I'm so grateful I decided to make those changes several years ago & committed to my healthy lifestyle."

How's that for motivation? We think you look fabulous, Emily — that smile in the "after" says it all!

