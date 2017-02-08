share tweet pin email

Daphne Oz refuses to let online bullies ruin her day.

Oz, co-host of “The Chew,” recently spoke up against “obvious trolls” who criticized her figure in a beach photo she posted on Instagram. In the image, she’s wearing a cropped, white blouse and a bikini bottom — and looks fantastic.

bye, Miami! 🌴✌️🌊☀️🙌❤ A photo posted by D A P H N E O Z (@daphneoz) on Feb 5, 2017 at 4:56pm PST

But some critics, whose comments have since been deleted, reportedly called her "overweight" and unhealthy.

Fans quickly jumped to Oz’s defense.

“There will always be miserable and unhappy people who have to put others down to make themselves feel better!” one commenter wrote. “You look great! Keep motivating others and teaching others about moderation and eating healthy!”

Paula Lobo / ABC via Getty Images 'The Chew' co-host Daphne Oz took a classy approach when her looks were criticized on social media.

“You rock it,” another fan wrote. “Looking fab. Haters gonna hate, sad existence for them.”

Oz, who has two young children, also posted her own classy response to the cruel comments.

“I feel safe posting pics like this for all of you because I get how hard it is to feel good in our skin — whether we’re trying to lose or gain weight, whether we’ve had babies or not,” she wrote on Instagram. “We are under constant scrutiny. I am not perfect, I have not reached all my goals, I still see all my flaws first. But progress is everything, and one positive feeling begets another.”

💋💋💋 ok, back to your super bowling!! A photo posted by D A P H N E O Z (@daphneoz) on Feb 5, 2017 at 5:51pm PST

She also thanked fans for having her back.

“I love that you guys shut down the obvious trolls that show up on here every now and then because they seriously have no other place or way to feel heard,” she wrote. “I try not to give them too much thought, but know that I appreciate every single one of you and you make me smile and feel good every day.”

Well said, Daphne! We think you look fabulous.