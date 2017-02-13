Christian Siriano shares message at fashion week: 'People are people'

share tweet pin email

Christian Siriano has shown a commitment to diversity in fashion, and the designer continued that at his most recent New York Fashion Week show.

In typical Siriano style, he sent models of all shapes and sizes down the runway. They showed off looks we can't wait to wear this fall — from curve-hugging velvet dresses to sheer tops and wide-legged trousers in metallic prints.

There were plenty of famous faces there, too. The show, held on Saturday, Feb. 11 at New York City's Plaza Hotel, opened with supermodel Alek Wek in a burnt orange wrap coat lined with fur. She later hit the runway in a burgundy gown with bell sleeves and all-over fringe.

Supermodel Alek Wek shows off a fun fringe number at Siriano's show.

Prominent plus-size models — including Iskra Lawrence, Candice Huffine and Marquita Pring — were also there, and Victoria's Secret Angel Karolina Kurkova closed the show.

Notable plus-size models like Sabina Karlsson hit the runway for Christian Siriano's show at New York Fashion Week.

The front row was just as star-studded. "Orange is the New Black" actresses Danielle Brooks and Samira Wiley, along with models Coco Rocha and Alexa Chung, among others, were all there to watch Siriano's show.

The gowns and separates came in rich reds, oranges and pinks in a variety of fabrics, from silk to velvet. Dresses were embroidered with tassels, shirts came with see-through panels and loose trousers were paired with curve-hugging turtlenecks.

"People are people." Fans are flocking to buy this shirt after seeing it on the runway. Proceeds benefit the ACLU.

But the most talked-about piece from the show? A black T-shirt printed with the words, "People Are People." (The show's finale was set to the Depeche Mode song of the same name.)

The shirts, available online, are $25-$26 and all proceeds benefit the ACLU, Siriano wrote on Instagram.

Designer Christian Siriano poses with model Coco Rocha backstage.

We're not surprised Siriano used his show to promote a message of unity. He's long been a champion of body positivity, self-acceptance and diversity.

Last year, Siriano was praised for featuring five plus-size models in a fashion week show, then quite a statement in an industry known for only putting thin models on the catwalk. He told TODAY Style at the time that he believes "it will be normal one day to every size on a runway and in the front row."

At least at his shows, that's already true!