Ashley Tisdale to body-shamers: 'No, I'm not pregnant, I'm just happy'

share tweet pin email

Ashley Tisdale isn't letting the body-shamers bring her down.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images Ashley Tisdale attends at Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscars Viewing Party on Feb. 26.

The 31-year-old actress took to Twitter after a fan asked if she was pregnant in reference to a photo of her at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar-viewing party.

"The pressure to be perfect is struggle," Tisdale tweeted. "No, I'm not pregnant, I'm just happy and haven't been strict on my diet but thanks for the reminder."

The pressure to being perfect is a struggle.No im not pregnant,I'm just happy and haven't been strict on my diet but thanks for the reminder — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) February 27, 2017

The "High School Musical" star wore a silky body-hugging purple gown to the event, and a select few of her followers didn't seem to think it hugged her in the right places. And also felt the need to comment rudely.

RELATED: Miss Canada to body-shamers: 'My body is not naturally lean and that's OK'

While there were a few that found the look unflattering, fans immediately stood behind her in support, tweeting their own comments to remind her to ignore the haters and tell her that she's beautiful, both inside and out.

@ashleytisdale you looked so so STUNNING! Don't let anyone make you feel any less. We love you pic.twitter.com/FjUL49czUJ — LL. (@brookedaviz) February 27, 2017

RELATED: Daphne Oz has the classiest response after trolls criticize her beach photo

And we have to agree with the supportive fans. Nevermind the haters, Ashley, and thanks for speaking out!