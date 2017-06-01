Love Your Body

6 women who remind us to love our bodies — exactly the way they are

This article is part of TODAY Style's "Love Your Body" series.

Celebrities aren't the only ones preaching body positivity and self-love this year — plenty of everyday heroes have emerged, too.

From fitness bloggers who got real about their bodies, to ordinary women who decided to face their fears and put on a swimsuit, these viral stories really resonated with us.

Here are some of our favorites.

1. Sarah Sapora

"The last time I wore a low-rise bikini, I was 13 years old at fat camp."

This was an absolute first for me as an adult. Are you ready for the picture flood? Because I am so damn proud...The last time I wore a low-rise bikini, I was thirteen years old at “fat camp.” It wasn’t even mine; I borrowed it from a counselor and wore it just long enough to lay on a towel by the tennis court during rest period for 45 minutes that single summer day.  Someone snapped a photo of it. I remember seeing it once, but that’s it... It’s taken me 25 years to feel that free in my body again. This is my new @lanebryant bikini. The kind of bikini I never thought I would wear. And now here I am. A size 22. And more comfortable, more balanced, and more joyful than I have ever been in my entire life. We get one turn around this dance floor, folks. There comes a time in your life when you realize it’s time to play the music YOU like, and dance like nobody's watching. Or like everyone is watching. Except if anyone is heckling, you don’t care because you’re too busy moving and shaking and living and laughing to be noticed. Brand new on the blog today! Lost more pics from this set and the FULL story of why you should PLAY BIG and show up in your own life without apology!!! If this post resonates with you, please click on the link in my bio for the FULL message and how and why its important that we truly allow joy into our life. #BeGreater #Sponsored Pic by @lovelyinla 📷

A post shared by Sarah (@sarahsapora) on

Sarah Sapora's confidence is contagious. She posted a photo of herself in a bikini on social media, explaining that, as a size 22, she feels better about her body than ever before.

"And more comfortable, more balanced, and more joyful than I have ever been in my entire life," she wrote on Instagram.

Sapora, who runs the plus-size wellness blog Sarah Plus Life, encouraged other women to feel the same.

"We get one turn around this dance floor, folks," she wrote. "There comes a time in your life when you realize it's time to play the music you like, and dance like nobody's watching. Or like everyone is watching. Except if anyone is heckling, you don't care because you're too busy moving and shaking and living and laughing to (notice)."

Women strip down to embrace their beauty ahead of swimsuit season

2. Kirsten Mosly

"I'm tired of being ashamed of my body."

Mom blogger Kirsten Mosly had no idea that forgetting her cover-up one day at the beach would be the catalyst to her becoming a viral sensation. But that's exactly what happened. One day, she realized she'd forgotten her trusty board shorts. So Mosly had to do something she hadn't done before: simply wear her swimsuit.

And that's when it clicked: It was time to stop hating her body, and just have fun.

"The truth is, I'm tired of being ashamed of my body," she wrote on Facebook. "It's done nothing but support me for 41 years... So today I let go. I let go of the hatred and resentment of this body of mine and chose to enjoy it for what it is: my body."

3. Milly Smith

"The world doesn't need another copy, it needs you."

Same girl, same day, same time. 💛 Not a before and after. Not a weight loss transformation. Not a diet company promotion. 💛 I am comfortable with my body in both. Neither is more or less worthy. Neither makes me more or less of a human being. Neither invites degrading comments and neither invites sleezy words. 💛 We are so blinded to what a real unposed body looks like and blinded to what beauty is that people would find me less attractive within a 5 second pose switch! How insanely ridiculous is that!? 💛 I love taking these, it helps my mind so much with body dysmorphia and helps me rationalise my negative thoughts. 💛 Don't compare, just live for you. There is no one on this planet who's like you and that's pretty damn amazing don't ya think. The world doesn't need another copy, it needs you. 💛 We are worthy, valid and powerful beyond measure 💙🌟 (If you don't pull your tights up as high as possible are you really human?)

A post shared by Milly Smith 💛🌻☀️👑 (@selfloveclubb) on

Milly Smith used a pair of tights to prove a powerful point in February, when she posted two side-by-side images. At first glance, they appeared to be another set of before-and-after photos that are so popular on Instagram.

But upon closer look, it was just an illusion, thanks to a pair of tights.

"Same girl, same day, same time," Smith wrote. "Not a before and after. Not a weight loss transformation. I am comfortable with my body in both. Neither is more or less worthy."'

4. Brittney Johnson

"Those are the words burned into my daughter's brain."

When trying on swimsuits in a dressing room with her young daughter, mom Brittney Johnson knew she had to choose her words carefully.

"There is a split moment when I have the power to say 'wow I have really gotten fat this year' OR 'wow I love this coral color on me!'" she wrote on Facebook. "And those are the words burned into my daughter's brain."

She was proud when her daughter looked in the mirror at her own body and had the best response: "Wow, I just love cheetah print! I think I look beautiful! Do you think I look beautiful, too!?"

She certainly does, and Johnson's post is a reminder to everyone — not just moms — that children learn by example.

5. Michelle Rogers

"I'm done with hiding my body under baggy shirts and cropped photos."

💖I feel like a BoPo Fraud.....💖 --------------------------------------- I'm incredibly nervous posting this, and also a little sad. I posted this photo a few weeks ago, and before I could post the full photo, I cropped my belly and thighs out. Instagram is a very tricky app, and sometimes it's easier to just edit and crop a photo and tack a inspirational caption saying you love yourself when you really weren't feeling it. As someone who considers herself a body positive advocate, I think it's important To be honest! Although I cropped my tummy n thighs out, I am now realizing that there really was no need to do that. Am I a #1 fan of my belly n my thighs? No. But I'm learning to love and appreciate them. I'm learning that my size doesn't define who I am or what I am capable of. I am learning to live a happier and healthier life both mentally and physically, & most importantly, I'm learning not to crop my photos away. I'm done with hiding my body under baggy shirts and cropped photos. I am learning to embrace me, for me! & you can too.💖✨

A post shared by 💖 Michelle 💖 (@bodyposipower) on

Michelle Rogers' story went viral when she vowed to stop cropping her photos on social media.

She'd shared a photo of herself wearing a black bodysuit and jeans, along with an inspiring message about confidence, but later admitted that she'd cropped her stomach and thighs out of the photo because she hadn't been comfortable with how they looked.

Later, she realized she had to be honest.

"I'm done with hiding my body under baggy shirts and cropped photos," she wrote in an update. "I am learning to embrace me, for me!"

6. Lizzy Howell

"In the dance world, it shouldn't matter what size I am. The only thing that should matter is my technique."

turning monday¿ #ballet#turn#balletdancer#dancer#foutte

A post shared by Lizzy 🤘🏼 (@lizzy.dances) on

After a video of ballerina Lizzy Howell pirouetting went viral, the teen found herself at the center of a conversation about what a ballerina should look like.

Many people applauded Howell for breaking barriers. As she told TODAY, size shouldn't even be a factor.

"It feels good to be a role model for all women," she said. "In the dance world, it shouldn't matter what size I am. The only thing that should matter is my technique."

