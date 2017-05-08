How often you should clean your dishwasher — and how to do it

share tweet pin email

That glorious machine in your kitchen that cleans dishes does in fact need to be cleaned itself.

Over time grease, soap scum and food debris build up in dishwashers. Not only does this provide a breeding ground for germs, it also reduces the efficiency of the appliance.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Vinegar + vacuum = cleaning magic for household appliances Play Video - 4:29 Vinegar + vacuum = cleaning magic for household appliances Play Video - 4:29

According to house-maintenance expert Bob Vila, you should clean your dishwasher once a month. Fortunately, his three-step process is easy to do and doesn’t require any special tools.

Step 1: Clear the drain

Remove the bottom dish rack. Inspect the dishwasher drain, removing any gunk or food caught there. This will improve drainage, increase cleaning efficiency and prevent damage to the dishwasher.

Step 2: Vinegar wash

Start with an empty dishwasher. Place a cup of white vinegar in a dishwasher-safe container on the upper rack of the machine. Run the dishwasher through a hot-water cycle. This will wash away grease and grime and remove musty odors, too.

Step 3: Baking soda rinse

Sprinkle one cup of baking soda across the bottom of the dishwasher. Run a short, hot water cycle. The dishwasher will be fresh-smelling and have a brightened, stain-free interior.

RELATED: