The adage is true — a healthy, happy baby really is the best gift for which a mom could ever ask. It’s been a little more than a year since my sweetheart, Sybil, was born and it still sounds crazy to say the words “my daughter” out loud.

Rachel Greenberg

The idea of celebrating my new role as a mama is overwhelming and exhilarating, which is why snuggling in bed with my perfect little one sounds like a fantastic way to spend Mother’s Day. But that doesn’t mean I wouldn’t appreciate some pampering, too! As a new mom, here are the gifts I’d really love on Mother’s Day.

1. Juniper Book Set, $89, Domino

Domino

My mom used to read to me every night before bed and I’m looking forward to sharing the same ritual with my daughter. A collection of classic stories — with beautiful covers to boot — will help us continue this mother-daughter tradition.

2. Harper Sunglasses, $60, Shopbop

shopbop.com

I’m a bit of a sunglasses hoarder to begin with, but I’ve become especially reliant on this accessory since my daughter was born. What better way to hide my tired eyes than with a stylish new pair of shades?

3. Monogram-able Denim, various styles starting at $60, Madewell

madewell.com

My best friend showed up to brunch recently wearing a denim shirt with her son’s name monogrammed on the breast pocket and I knew I'd love to have one, too. Madewell lets you personalize an array of denim styles including jackets, button-downs and jeans, at no cost for Madewell Insiders ($10 otherwise). Could this be the new, grown-up version of wearing your boyfriend’s letterman jacket? I think so.

4. Amazon Prime One-Year Membership, $99 at Amazon

What do I really want for Mother's Day? Free time!

There’s never enough time in the day for a new mom. And if you’re anything like me, all you want to do is sit and cradle your baby, even when thank you notes, everyday tasks and paperwork keep piling up. Anything that makes my life easier and helps save time — like a subscription to Amazon Prime — is truly a gift worth treasuring.

5. Asymmetric hem dress, $60, Mango

mango.com

I’m not one to run around in workout clothes all day , but as my body recovers and readjusts over the coming months, I know that comfort is going to be key. Luckily, the weather is starting to warm up and there are plenty of flowy dresses that are perfect for laid-back lunches by the beach.

6. Mother's Day Tasters, from $49, Mouth

mouth.com

I recently discovered Mouth’s delicious gift baskets, made entirely of indie food products, and I’m pretty obsessed. I’m dying to try the “Sundae Best” but also really love their creative Mother’s Day tasters, like the We Heart Mom gift, which comes complete with a FEED bag, and provides 25 school meals for children around the world — making this treat even sweeter!

7. Surya Troy Throw Blanket, $38, Target

Laylagrace.com

From skin-to-skin to picnics in the park, a machine-washable blanket is a must-have for any new mom. This soft and stylish version is perfect for baby snuggles. Plus, it’s 100 percent cotton so I don’t have to worry about it being itchy for Sybil!

8. Glittery Ankle-Tie Heels, $89, J.Crew

J.Crew

My feet were swollen like crazy during pregnancy and while they look fairly normal again, some of my shoes still feel too snug. If they stay this way, I’m hoping my favorite soles can be stretched half a size. But in the meantime, I’d be pretty pumped to have a new, on-trend pair to wear this spring.

9. The Sill Planter + Plant, $48, West Elm

West Elm

It seems like I’m drowning in baby gear these days — boxes, bouncers and Boppy cushions are taking over every room! A beautiful bouquet or fresh plant would help make the space feel more sophisticated again (even if it’s only temporary).

10. Fluoro Crispin Drop Earrings, $48, Baublebar

baublebar.com

Delicate, personal jewelry is great and often an easy gift for new moms. But the few times I’ve gone out at night since Sybil was born, I’ve been in the mood to go bold with my style choices. The splurge-worthy Les Bonbons from Rebecca de Ravenel are my dream earrings and remind me that a vivacious spirit and sense of whimsy are totally acceptable motherhood traits. This pair from Bauble Bar has a similar party vibe at a savvier price point.

11. Merkury Innovations Tassel Lightening Charging Keychain, $22, Neiman Marcus Last Call

Last Call

My phone dies all the time — and at the most inconvenient times. I also never remember to bring those extra charging accessories with me, which is why this tassel is so genius. I’d attach it to my diaper bag and never take it off!

This article was originally published on May 4, 2016 on TODAY.com.