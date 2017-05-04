10 keepsake gifts that mom will love this Mother's Day

share tweet pin email

This Mother's Day, give mom a gift that she'll really remember. While we're sure she loves the homemade noodle necklaces and half-eaten breakfasts in bed, these keepsakes and personalized treasures will give her a warm feeling she'll cherish all year.

1. Custom Hand-Painted Silhouette by Mr. Boddington's Studio, $45, Spring

Spring

This is a pleasantly unique spin on the classic silhouette portrait that will please any mom or grandmother. Simply snap a picture of your child's profile and email it so that the artist can paint the multicolored portraits.

2. Custom Metal Prints, $80 and up, Tinyprints

Tinyprints

Your mother's favorite photo can become a modern work of art this Mother's Day. Tinyprints will turn your classic family photo into a metal print that's decorative and sentimental.

3. Custom Glass Prints, $28 and up, Shutterfly

Shutterfly

Tired of the same old boring frames? Show off your mom's favorite family photo in freestanding curved glass.

4. Vintage Stamp Jewels, $24 and up, Etsy

Etsy

These handmade pieces are a great way to add a little pizzazz to mom's everyday outfits. Each piece of jewelry comes with a meaningful saying that will surely put a smile on her face!

5. Minted Art, $24 and up, minted

minted

You can now turn that special note or letter you wrote into framed art. This is a perfect gift idea for a sentimental mom who loves to decorate her desk with a personalized touch.

6. The Night Star, $60, The Night Star

The Night Star

Have a mom who loves to check her horoscope? You can now create a map of the stars from the night you were born.

7. Fahz Face, $40 and up, Fahz

Fahz

How cool! These 3-D printed vases copy facial profiles to sculpt the base. We even made one using Matt and Savannah's photos!

8. Medium Silver Hinged Living Locket, $20, Origami Owl

Origami Owl

Customize mom's bracelet with her favorite looks with these delicate charms.

9. Reel and Viewer Sets, $30, Retro Viewer

Retro Viewer

This company captures those precious photos that you have on your digital camera roll and turn them into a personalized 3-D viewer. Just choose seven of your mom's favorite photos and the company does the rest!

10. Custom Sweatshirts and Pillows, $45 and up, Bow and Drape

Bow and Drape

Show everyone just how cool your mom is by writing a personal note on her shirt or sweatshirt. Since you can write anything, tap into her sense of humor while still letting her know how much you care about her.

