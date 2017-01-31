The long wait is almost over.
In 2014, "Beauty and the Beast" fans learned that a live-action version of the animated classic was in the works. In less than two months, it will finally hit the big screen.
But hang on to your candelabras! You don't have to wait that long to get a glimpse of what's to come. The final trailer for the film is here.
RELATED: See the new 'Beauty and the Beast' posters
At two and a half minutes, this is the longest look at the fairy tale, and it not only gives a closer peek at the beauty herself, Belle (Emma Watson), but offers a tease of all of the men in her life, too.
The trailer opens with Belle's father (Kevin Klein) praising her, while hinting about the good and bad that comes with their provincial life.
And speaking of the bad, blustering braggart Gaston (Luke Evans) gets one heck of a close-up in this clip.
"You are the most gorgeous thing I've ever seen," he says, sincerely. As the camera pans out, it becomes clear that he's saying that to himself.
RELATED: New 'Beauty and the Beast' teaser features Emma Watson singing 'Belle'
But this clip also shows Beast (Dan Stevens) at his best, as he and Belle bond over books, sip soup and, of course, take a twirl around his enchanted ball room.
"Beauty and the Beast" opens in theaters March 17.
Follow Ree Hines on Twitter.