share tweet pin email

The long wait is almost over.

In 2014, "Beauty and the Beast" fans learned that a live-action version of the animated classic was in the works. In less than two months, it will finally hit the big screen.

But hang on to your candelabras! You don't have to wait that long to get a glimpse of what's to come. The final trailer for the film is here.

RELATED: See the new 'Beauty and the Beast' posters

At two and a half minutes, this is the longest look at the fairy tale, and it not only gives a closer peek at the beauty herself, Belle (Emma Watson), but offers a tease of all of the men in her life, too.

The trailer opens with Belle's father (Kevin Klein) praising her, while hinting about the good and bad that comes with their provincial life.

And speaking of the bad, blustering braggart Gaston (Luke Evans) gets one heck of a close-up in this clip.

"You are the most gorgeous thing I've ever seen," he says, sincerely. As the camera pans out, it becomes clear that he's saying that to himself.

Disney Gaston achieves peak Gaston in the final trailer for "Beauty and the Beast."

RELATED: New 'Beauty and the Beast' teaser features Emma Watson singing 'Belle'

But this clip also shows Beast (Dan Stevens) at his best, as he and Belle bond over books, sip soup and, of course, take a twirl around his enchanted ball room.

Disney.com Beast and Belle waltz their through the tale together in Disney's new live-action take on "Beauty and the Beast."

"Beauty and the Beast" opens in theaters March 17.

Follow Ree Hines on Twitter.