In his new animated movie, “The Boss Baby,” Alec Baldwin voices, well, a baby who’s a boss, right down to the slick black suit. It’s a cute role for sure, but it’s even cuter when it’s played by the actor’s 1-year-old son, Rafael Thomas.
Rafael Thomas was the spitting image of Baldwin’s character at the “Boss Baby” premiere in New York on Monday night. Looking sharp in that suit, Rafael!
“We have our very own #BossBaby,” his mom, Hilaria Baldwin, wrote on Instagram.
Rafael Thomas’ 3-year-old sister, Carmen Gabriela, struck a pose on the red carpet, too.
A couple of poses, actually. Her parents were amused; Rafael Thomas, not so much. He may need to remind his big sister who’s the boss of the family!
RELATED: Alec Baldwin may not be playing Trump on 'SNL' much longer
The Baldwins also have a 6-month-old son together, Leonardo Angel, who was missing from the red carpet.
You can catch Baldwin as “The Boss Baby” when the film hits theaters nationwide on March 31.
More Parents videos
Helping kids mind their manners (and be nice to Alexa) in the digital age
How to help your aging parents find the best place to live
Dylan Dreyer’s back: See adorable pics of her new baby Calvin
Snuggle your baby! Study shows it has lifelong effect
Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.