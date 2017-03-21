share tweet pin email

In his new animated movie, “The Boss Baby,” Alec Baldwin voices, well, a baby who’s a boss, right down to the slick black suit. It’s a cute role for sure, but it’s even cuter when it’s played by the actor’s 1-year-old son, Rafael Thomas.

Rafael Thomas was the spitting image of Baldwin’s character at the “Boss Baby” premiere in New York on Monday night. Looking sharp in that suit, Rafael!

We have our very own #BossBaby #RafaelThomas @dreamworksanimation A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Mar 20, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

“We have our very own #BossBaby,” his mom, Hilaria Baldwin, wrote on Instagram.

Rafael Thomas’ 3-year-old sister, Carmen Gabriela, struck a pose on the red carpet, too.

💙💙💙💙 @dreamworksanimation #BossBaby A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Mar 20, 2017 at 7:11pm PDT

A couple of poses, actually. Her parents were amused; Rafael Thomas, not so much. He may need to remind his big sister who’s the boss of the family!

Sylvain Gaboury / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images The Baldwins had a great time with their kids at the premiere.

The Baldwins also have a 6-month-old son together, Leonardo Angel, who was missing from the red carpet.

You can catch Baldwin as “The Boss Baby” when the film hits theaters nationwide on March 31.

Follow Shane Lou on Twitter.