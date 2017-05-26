See Jill Martin's favorite room in her house — and get the look!

As a style and home decor expert, people often ask me what my favorite room is — and when it comes to my house, there's no question.
I recently bought my first home, and Purist magazine stopped by Southampton, New York for a visit. It's my dream home and every brick and piece of furniture represents years of hard work.
My favorite space is the one that expresses the most fun, exciting part of my personality. Usually, I prefer all-white everything with minimal decoration and furniture. But I have one room where I really went for it.
I created what I like to call my "jungle room" to be a place to chill and relax. Many elements included are pieces that I've seen in other places over the years, and thought to myself, "When I buy my first home I will definitely get THAT!" With a mix of high and low pieces, I created a space that I absolutely love. Take a look below to learn how you can get a similar look.
Banana Leaf Removable Wallpaper, $79 and up, Etsy
The beauty of this wallpaper is that it's peel and stick, making it the easiest DIY project. Make an accent wall or use it on the entire room — you can't go wrong!
Coaster Home Furnishings Coffee Table, $123, Amazon
While a coffee table should be functional, it should also add to the overall aesthetic of the room. I love the modern feel of this open design.
HomCom Acrylic Stackable Nesting End Side Tables, $117, Amazon
These stackable nesting tables are great for small spaces since you can expand and contract them at your leisure. Lucite is an easy way to give any room a modern twist.
Doinshop Artificial Peony Silk Flower, $2, Amazon
There isn't a room in your house that can't use some flowers. And these last forever!
Rikki Knight Sun Chair in Water Palm Tree Serving Tray, $28, Amazon
Keep the palm theme going with accent trays. They make a great stand for frames, trinkets or books.
LED Lytes Best Flameless Candles, $17, Amazon
Real candles are great, but remembering to blow them out when you're done is a pain. These flameless candles give you that same look of melting wax without the worry.
Willow Swingasan Light Brown Hanging Chair, $240, Pier 1 Imports
This will definitely become the favorite seat in the house. How could you not love an indoor swing?
Swingasan Cushion in Calliope Ivory, $53, Pier 1 Imports
Make your indoor swing a place to cozy up in with a comfortable, neutral-colored cushion.
