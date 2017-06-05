share tweet pin email

We all know Zac Efron is a man of wide and varied talents. In "High School Musical" he sang and danced, and more recently while shooting "Baywatch" he rolled over monster truck tires.

Now, it turns out the 29-year-old actor has yet another skill: he can totally get horizontal on a pole!

As he revealed on "The Graham Norton Show" last week, Efron may not officially be attached to any further "Magic Mike" films, but he is prepared should the call come. Host Norton showed a picture of the actor doing his impersonation of a human flag while holding on to the side of a parking meter, then challenged the actor to replicate the move on a handy dancer's pole nearby.

The Graham Norton Show / YouTube Efron is very comfortable around the pole, whether vertical or horizontal.

While "The Mummy" co-stars Tom Cruise and Annabelle Wallis watched, Efron strode over to the pole and asked about its sturdiness. Norton assured him it had been tested: "We're not sure of her name, but ..."

Then, to the beat of Flo Rida's "Apple Bottom Jeans," Efron gripped the pole — and effortlessly lifted himself off the ground.

Well, color us impressed! Just how could anyone have the upper body strength —

Honestly I have a hard time with paparazzi but s/o to this dude 🕶 A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Mar 5, 2016 at 9:44pm PST

Oh, OK. Nevermind.

"I'm so happy I could still do that," he said after returning to the couch and shaking everyone's hands.

"So are we," said Norton. "We hired a pole!"

