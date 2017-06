share tweet pin email

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Willie Geist joins Zac Brown, the lead singer of the Grammy-winning country band that bears his name, at a farm outside of Atlanta, where he’s building a summer retreat for kids of all abilities. The “Chicken Fried” singer reveals he remembers exactly when he decided he would become a musician, and says that “there was nobody in the world that could tell me I wasn’t going to get there.”