Zac Brown Band TODAY concert: What you need to know

The Zac Brown Band are coming to TODAY! The popular country guys behind the hits "Chicken Fried" and "Whatever It Is," are joining our summer concert series with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza.

Courtesy of Danny Clinch

Details:

Date: Tuesday, May 16

Hashtag: #ZBBTODAY

Fan Passes: Stay tuned on how you and a guest can get priority access to the show.

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.

To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.