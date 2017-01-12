share tweet pin email

President Barack Obama had the chance to tell the first lady just how much he appreciates her during his farewell address Tuesday — but that honor shouldn't be reserved for the commander-in-chief.

That's why Jimmy Fallon invited grateful Americans to stand before a portrait of Michelle Obama and share their own sentiments on "The Tonight Show." And although he didn't tell them, he invited FLOTUS, too.

One at a time, admirers stepped up and spoke openly about Michelle Obama's impact on them.

"Because of you, I know that my race does not define who I am or what I can accomplish," one woman explained as she faced the picture. "For years you have shown our nation countless times that through dignity, compassion and respect, we can overcome any hardship."

But if she and the others who spoke to that portrait thought they were grateful before, it was nothing compared to how they felt when Obama walked out from behind a curtain to surprise them with hugs and her own words of appreciation for them.

The tears flowed!

Those first-lady fans weren't the only ones who took the opportunity to show their support on Wednesday night's show. Legendary singer Stevie Wonder serenaded Obama with his hits "Isn't She Lovely" and "My Cherie Amour" — and he made a few apt changes to the lyrics.

"You'll always be first lady in our lives," he sang.

Before the night was over, FLOTUS shared her gratitude, too — along with some laughs — as she joined Fallon in writing a few thank you notes.

Among those she thanked was the president himself, "For proving you're not a lame duck, but my very own silver fox."