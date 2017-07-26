'Yeah!' Watch Usher teach James Corden how to dance on Carpool Karaoke

James Corden's Carpool Karaoke always comes with plenty of tunes, but music was just the beginning of the fun when Usher hitched a ride Tuesday night.
Within seconds, the duo started belting out the singer's 2004 hit, "Yeah!" — but they soon pulled over for a lesson that couldn't be learned in a carpool lane.
"Would I be able to show you what I've got in the club, and you ... give me some pointers on where I'm going wrong?" Corden asked.
Usher was only too happy to show him the way.
Corden's main problems turned out to be a lack of "swag" and an abundance of "jazz hands."
From there they took a detour to the Hollywood Walk of Fame and gave Usher's special spot some star treatment.
More Television videos
Mandy Patinkin on ‘Great Comet of 1812,’ ‘Princess Bride’ (but not ‘Homeland’)
Why is ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ returning? ‘Why not?’ says Larry David
June Foray, voice of Rocky the Flying Squirrel, dies at age 99
MTV goes gender-neutral in VMA categories, and reaction is mixed
And after a few more songs, they got out of the car yet again — and right behind someone else's car.
Yes, Carpool Karaoke now comes with roadside assistance!