'Yeah!' Watch Usher teach James Corden how to dance on Carpool Karaoke

share tweet pin email

James Corden's Carpool Karaoke always comes with plenty of tunes, but music was just the beginning of the fun when Usher hitched a ride Tuesday night.

Within seconds, the duo started belting out the singer's 2004 hit, "Yeah!" — but they soon pulled over for a lesson that couldn't be learned in a carpool lane.

"Would I be able to show you what I've got in the club, and you ... give me some pointers on where I'm going wrong?" Corden asked.

Usher was only too happy to show him the way.

MC Skat Cat!



Oh. Or are we not on the same page, then? pic.twitter.com/0d3TI2ET1x — The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) July 26, 2017

Corden's main problems turned out to be a lack of "swag" and an abundance of "jazz hands."

From there they took a detour to the Hollywood Walk of Fame and gave Usher's special spot some star treatment.

And after a few more songs, they got out of the car yet again — and right behind someone else's car.

Just a couple'a good gents pushing a stalled car like they're qualifying for the Olympic bobsledding team. As you were. pic.twitter.com/thyhvj2LNg — The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) July 26, 2017

Yes, Carpool Karaoke now comes with roadside assistance!