Winona Ryder's facial expressions were the biggest winner at the SAG Awards

Winona Ryder was the runaway winner of Most Emotions Experienced in 30 Seconds at Sunday night's SAG Awards for her performance during a speech by "Stranger Things" co-star David Harbour.

While Harbour, who played police officer Jim Hopper on the Netflix series, delivered an impassioned speech about the division of the country, Ryder stood by his side and ran through facial expressions at a furious pace.

Winona really went on a journey through David Harbour's acceptance speech. pic.twitter.com/GOogqyZmcm — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 30, 2017

The cast of "Stranger Things" took home the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, setting the stage for Harbour's passionate speech.

"We are united in that we are all human beings and we all together on this horrible, painful, joyous, exciting, and mysterious ride that is being alive," Harbour said.

Ryder, who played mom Joyce Byers on the show, had a different expression for every twist and turn of Harbour's speech, gifting the world with a new emotional shorthand.

No longer any need for emojis, just see Winona Ryder's range of facial expressions at the #sagawards pic.twitter.com/6UICerg0v9 — Alan Knox (@alanknox) January 30, 2017

It was as if Ryder was experiencing the arc of the "Stranger Things" plot in under a minute.

First it starts with the "My son is gone? Where is he?" worried face. Then she goes to the "He's in 'The Upside Down?' What the heck is that?" confused face.

Finally there's the triumphant "We had to go to some other weird dimension to get him back, but it worked! He's been saved!" face and a raise of the fist.

The speech is excellent, but Winona Ryder's face during the first part is simply amazing (h/t @marciaherold) pic.twitter.com/GgP5KQJET8 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 30, 2017

It all added up to a reminder that Winona Ryder is a national treasure.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.