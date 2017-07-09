share tweet pin email

Let's be honest: We all secretly want to be a part of the Smith family.

Getty Images for Environmental M Jaden Smith (in the middle) with his half-brother Trey Smith, his sister Willow Smith and his parents Will and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Just look at them! They're all talented, stylish, and overflowing with stage presence ... to say nothing of their perfect teeth.

Getty Images Will and Jada, adopt us!

In reality, though, they're just a regular family with the same sweet and sometimes silly dynamic that most of us have with our own. They even get a kick out of embarrassing each other on birthdays.

Right, Jaden?

Will and Jada's eldest turned 19 on Saturday, and the rest of the Smiths took to social media to share some fun throwback photos.

Jaden, you've always had style;) Happy 19th my treasure. I love youï¸ @officialjaden pic.twitter.com/yjVgZGP7cj — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) July 8, 2017

"Jaden, you've always had style;)," Jada Pinkett Smith, 45, captioned a photo of baby Jaden wearing the sweetest little sunflower onesie we ever did see. "Happy 19th my treasure. I love you."

We can just hear Jaden screaming "MOOOOOOM! ... I love you too."

Dad, of course, had to make a dad joke.

"Happy Birthday, Jaden. 19 today!" wrote Will Smith, 48. "I'ma have to sit on your lap from here on out."

Seriously, even as a toddler, Jaden was ridiculously well-dressed. The Smiths know how to start 'em young. What a great shot of this father-son duo!

Lil' sis Willow Smith kept it simple with a "Happy Birthday Big-Bro" and another pic from Jaden's younger days.

🖤Happy Birthday Big-Bro🖤 A post shared by ≠GWEELOS≠ (@willowsmith) on Jul 8, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Too cute.

And yes, we still want the Smiths to adopt us. Embarrassing photos and all.