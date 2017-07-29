Will Sean Spicer join the cast of 'Dancing With the Stars?'

share tweet pin email

Melissa McCarthy might want to go ahead and get her dancing shoes out.

Rumors are swirling that former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is in talks to join the upcoming cast of “Dancing With the Stars.”

He fanned the flames Saturday morning tweeting at TODAY that he might have called into the show to discuss his plans if TODAY Weekend anchor Sheinelle Jones and national investigative correspondent Jeff Rossen had mentioned him before a story about George Clooney.

Hey @TODAYshow @SheinelleJones @jeffrossen I might have called in if you had put me before Clooney :) pic.twitter.com/rLwznB72V0 — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) July 29, 2017

A person close to "DWTS" told Variety negotiations were still very preliminary.

"Right now we are just talking,” the insider said, joking that as the show approached the 25th season they were “running out of stars!”

It wouldn't be the first time someone from the political world has tried to cut a rug on the show. Current energy secretary and former Texas Governor Rick Perry danced the “Texas Chacha,” and his wooden moves lead to his early elimination last season. Back in 2009, former Congressman Tom DeLay did a version of The Troggs' “Wild Thing” that led judge Bruno Tonioli to declare he was “crazier than Sarah Palin.”

Lots of eyes are on Spicer’s next move after he resigned from his position as press secretary last week. He was spotted taking meetings in New York City for potential TV jobs, according to the New York Post, which first reported the ABC show had reached out to Spicer.

We’re hoping he takes it because we’d love to see McCarthy add some movement to her hilarious spoof of Spicer on "Saturday Night Live."