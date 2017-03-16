share tweet pin email

Calling all "Roseanne" fans!

Roseanne Barr, creator and star of the hit ABC sitcom, says the loud and lovable Conner clan may follow in the footsteps of "Full House," "Gilmore Girls" and "Will & Grace" to become the latest throwback TV family to reunite for a reboot.

roseanne show cast is up for a reunion show — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) March 16, 2017

The funny lady took to Twitter early Thursday to reveal that she and her co-stars were on board with the idea to revive the show, which aired on ABC from October 1988 to May 1997, and told the story of a blue-collar American family dealing with family and economic issues — hilariously! — in Lanford, Illinois.

"'Roseanne' show cast is up for a reunion show," Barr, 64, tweeted.

Barr's announcement comes just a week after her fellow "Roseanne" cast members, Emmy winners John Goodman and Sara Gilbert, discussed such a project when Goodman swung by his former TV daughter's daytime chat show "The Talk."

And the discussion was enthusiastic!

Everett Collection "Roseanne" season one stars (from L-R) Alicia Goranson, John Goodman, Roseanne Barr, Sara Gilbert and Michael Fishman.

When asked if he'd consider teaming up again with his former cast mates, Goodman, 64, who played family patriarch Dan Conner, didn't hesitate.

"Oh, hell yeah," he replied. "If we could get everybody together."

"What's (former co-star) George Clooney doing?" Gilbert, 42, joked.

Gilbert agreed that traveling back to Lanford would be a blast for everyone.

Michael Boardman / FilmMagic Roseanne Barr, seen here in 2016, has revealed the cast of "Roseanne" is interested in working together again.

"Your only fear is you don't want to do a bad version because you don't want to damage what's been done," said the host. "But, yeah, I think it would be amazing."

Of course, the new project's writers would have to figure out a way to get Goodman's character back from the dead. In a shocking twist during the show's very last episode, it was revealed Dan had died of a heart attack.

Maybe another plot twist to undo that plot twist? Or a prequel?

And which Becky should fans expect?!

Here's hoping "Roseanne" fans can tune in soon to find out!