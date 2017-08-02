share tweet pin email

The return of "Will & Grace" is one of the most anticipated TV events of the year and the show's stars — Eric McCormack (Will), Debra Messing (Grace), Megan Mullally (Karen) and Sean Hayes (Jack) — are as excited as fans are to see the old gang reunited onscreen.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link 'Will and Grace' cover of Entertainment Weekly revealed Play Video - 1:13 'Will and Grace' cover of Entertainment Weekly revealed Play Video - 1:13

The Emmy-winning NBC comedy's cast members grace the cover of this week's Entertainment Weekly and inside they open up about creating TV magic together again.

EW New cover of Entertainment Weekly, showing the cast of Will & Grace.

"I always thought about the four of us as being like an orchestra and each of us playing a different instrument and creating a musical together," Messing, 48, told the magazine. "Comedy is music. Once we started playing the music again it was like, oh, I know how this song goes."

They also give viewers the inside scoop about just how the 12-episode revival will follow the series' original eight iconic seasons, which aired from 1998 to 2006.

NBC

Hint: you can forget that '06 series finale that forecasted a future in which Will and his best friend Grace had drifted apart.

"Why not say these two people are still living together?" teased McCormack, 54. "They’ve had heartbreaks and they’re still together. And rather than making that something to be frowned on, let’s celebrate that."

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Get a look at upcoming 'Will and Grace' reboot in new trailer Play Video - 0:35 Get a look at upcoming 'Will and Grace' reboot in new trailer Play Video - 0:35

"Will & Grace" returns to NBC on Sept. 28. The new issue of Entertainment Weekly hits newsstands on Aug. 2.