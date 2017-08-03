That's right, honey! 'Will & Grace' revival gets green light for 2nd season

share tweet pin email

Good news for "Will & Grace" fans thrilled about the NBC hit comedy's much-anticipated revival — it's already been renewed for a second season!

The show's new run has been picked up for a 13-episode second season, NBC announced at the Television Critics Association press tour on Thursday, and the "Will & Grace" Twitter page immediately let fans know with an ecstatic tweet.

Did you hear that correctly? Yes. Another round of #WillAndGrace will be coming! #TCA17 pic.twitter.com/jTsX2y63Ua — Will & Grace (@WillAndGrace) August 3, 2017

But that's not all! The first season of the Emmy-winning comedy's revival has been extended from 12 to 16 episodes, which means fans can expect at least 29 brand-new episodes!

And that's news even the show's cast members — Eric McCormack (Will), Debra Messing (Grace), Megan Mullally (Karen) and Sean Hayes (Jack) — can be found celebrating in a new 2-minute promo clip.

Watch as the fabulous foursome get into hilarious high jinks — and relive a few zany moments from the past.

The show's stars grace the cover of this week's Entertainment Weekly and inside they open up about creating TV magic together again.

"I always thought about the four of us as being like an orchestra and each of us playing a different instrument and creating a musical together," Messing, 48, told the magazine. "Comedy is music. Once we started playing the music again it was like, oh, I know how this song goes."

As for how the revival will follow the series' original eight iconic seasons, which aired from 1998 to 2006, the actors say you can forget about the '06 series finale, in which Will and Grace meet years after drifting apart.

"Why not say these two people are still living together?" teased McCormack, 54. "They’ve had heartbreaks and they’re still together. And rather than making that something to be frowned on, let’s celebrate that."

"Will & Grace" returns to NBC on Sept. 28.