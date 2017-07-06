'Will & Grace' — and Karen and Jack — bare all in new promo poster

share tweet pin email

If you can't wait to see the new season of "Will & Grace," you're not alone!

Unfortunately, though, that wait can't be avoided. The revival of the fan-favorite sitcom is still more than two months away.

But we've got something to help make it a bit more bearable — a first look at the new "Will & Grace" promo poster in which the stars bare all.

NBC

Well, maybe not quite all. There are a few bubbles blocking the view in this stripped-down bathtub shot.

But it's the text just over the heads of stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes that'll really get fans excited: "All in this together."

That's what it's all about for faithful viewers who look forward to seeing the quartet of stars get back to their unique brand of banter that made the show such a hit during its eight-season run

And it's not just the on-screen talent who's returning. James Burrows, who directed every episode of the series until it came to an end 11 years ago, is also back on board for the 12-episode event.

"Will & Grace" returns to NBC Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET.