See the cheeky promo poster revealed for 'Will & Grace' comeback

You can't stage the comeback of an award-winning TV comedy without showing a little cheek.

The return of NBC's hit show "Will & Grace," which has been off the air for more than 10 years, was confirmed Friday with the release of the first official poster, announcing when the new season would air.

One of the show's four Emmy-winning stars, Megan Mullally, revealed the image on Twitter Friday morning.

"Here we go again, Honey. #WillandGrace," she tweeted. Mullally, who played Karen, a heavy-drinking socialite and personal assistant to Grace, often addressed her friends as "Honey" - frequently out of pity or while delivering one of her witty barbs.

The poster features the four stars, Mullally, Will (played by Eric McCormack,) Grace (Debra Messing) and Jack (Sean Hayes) all sitting in directors chairs with their backs to us. In Mullally's hand is a martini, a staple of her character, Karen.

"As you see, the poster carries the same sense of humor fans have come to know and love from Will, Grace, Karen and Jack," said TODAY's Dylan Dreyer.

Soon after Mullally's tweet, fans replied in droves, sharing their favorite Karen moments from the show:

“Will & Grace” originally aired from 1998 to 2006, winning 16 Emmy Awards and earning praise for the depiction of Grace, a straight woman, and her dear friendship with Will, a gay man.

Last year, the cast reunited for an online video released by NBC, urging people to vote for candidate Hillary Clinton in the November elections.

The reunion went so well that it was announced this year the original cast would reboot the series for a 12-episode season, which according to the poster will air this fall.

In the meantime, the cast members appear to be living it up on the set together, frequently posting behind-the-scenes photos or group selfies on their various social media channels.