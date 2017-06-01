Why Chloë Grace Moretz is 'appalled' by the ad for her new Snow White movie

share tweet pin email

Chloë Grace Moretz says she’s “appalled and angry” by the marketing of her new film, an animated movie that puts a twist on the classic Snow White story line.

The movie isn't scheduled to be release until next year, but a billboard for “Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfs” that appeared last week at the Cannes Film Festival launched a wave of criticism over the message the ad sends young women about beauty.

The ad shows a tall, thin woman in red heels next to a shorter, heavier version of herself, holding the shoes in her hands. It asks, “What if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the 7 Dwarfs not so short?"

Plus-sized model and body activist Tess Holliday slammed the ad for suggesting to kids that being heavy is unattractive.

“How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly?” she wrote in a tweet.

Speaking about misogynistic and body shaming publicity in Cannes... Being less thin and tall â being less beautiful! #cannes2017 pic.twitter.com/r4f8fIQjBU — Hugo Emmerzael (@HugoEmmerzael) May 16, 2017

How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly? ð¤@ChloeGMoretz pic.twitter.com/PVhgwluGTM — Tess Holliday ð¥ (@Tess_Holliday) May 30, 2017

The outrage prompted Moretz, the 20-year-old actress who voices Snow White in the movie, to apologize in a series of tweets that called out the movie's promotion.

"I have now fully reviewed the (marketing) for Red Shoes, I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn't approved by me or my team," she said.

Moretz added that she reached out to movie producers to share her opinions.

“I lent my voice to a beautiful script that I hope you will all see in its entirety,” she said.

I have now fully reviewed the mkting for Red Shoes, I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else, this wasn't approved by me or my team — ChloÃ« Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017

Pls know I have let the producers of the film know. I lent my voice to a beautiful script that I hope you will all see in its entirety https://t.co/IOIXYZTc3g — ChloÃ« Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017

The actual story is powerful for young women and resonated with me. I am sorry for the offense that was beyond my creative control https://t.co/HZP2ydPCAX — ChloÃ« Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) May 31, 2017

“The actual story is powerful for young women and resonated with me. I am sorry for the offense that was beyond my creative control."

The marketing campaign for the South Korean film has since been pulled.

Sujin Hwang, one of the film's producers, apologized in a statement to CNN that said the ad "had the opposite effect from that which was intended."

"Our film, a family comedy, carries a message designed to challenge social prejudices related to standards of physical beauty in society by emphasizing the importance of inner beauty," he said in his statement.

Outrage also erupted over the movie's trailer for sending the wrong message about body image. Locus Creative Studios pulled the ad but it still can be found online.

