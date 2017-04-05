share tweet pin email

Amy Schumer is fearless — and not only onstage!

The 35-year-old funny lady, famous for her bold brand of stand-up comedy, graces the cover of InStyle's first-ever beauty issue in May.

And, inside the magazine, the outspoken "Trainwreck" star opens up about aging in Hollywood. (Spoiler: she's not worried about it.)

"What’s good about not being a model is that it’s not the thing I trade on. Once I start looking older, that won’t affect me," Schumer told interviewer Jessica Seinfeld.

"I have never gotten anything done because I’m, like, so gorgeous. I’m good-looking enough that I can work in the business. I get enough attention from men that I feel good," she added. "I see pictures of myself now, and I look younger than I think of myself. It hasn’t scared me yet."

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Glamour Comedian Amy Schumer told InStyle she's not concerned about growing older in Hollywood.

The comedy queen, who stars opposite screen legend Goldie Hawn in the upcoming "Snatched," revealed that it was her parents who instilled in her a sky-high level of confidence.

"My parents made me think I was a genius supermodel, and it was kind of too late when I found out that they had been lying," joked the comedian.

Handout / Getty Images Amy Schumer (L) and Goldie Hawn showed off their hilarious banter at the Golden Globe awards ceremony in January. The two funny ladies star in the upcoming comedy "Snatched."

To this day, the Emmy winner is not overly concerned with beauty products or strict beauty regimens.

"My regimen is I wake up, usually around 8:30 a.m., brush my teeth, and splash water on my face. Then I put Kiehl's eye-something under my eyes and I blot La Mer so it looks like sunblock," Schumer joked. "Then I put on deodorant, if I remember, which today I did not."

The May issue of InStyle hits newsstands on Friday, April 14.