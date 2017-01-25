Whose hairstyle is it? Watch Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper play hilarious game

share tweet pin email

To our delight, Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper are set to head out on tour this summer in 18 cities across the U.S. And while this may please a lot of pop music fans from the 1970s and 1980s, they might also be left scratching their heads.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Can Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper tell the difference between their hairstyles? Play Video - 2:25 Can Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper tell the difference between their hairstyles? Play Video - 2:25

After all, how much could Mr. "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy" have in common with Ms. "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun"?

RELATED: 'Broad-minded guys' Rod Stewart and James Corden get 'Sexy' in Carpool Karaoke

A surprising amount! During their visit to TODAY Wednesday, the pair joked that they might even have to clear things like outfits with each other before going onstage:

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper talk fashion and their upcoming tour together Play Video - 4:16 Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper talk fashion and their upcoming tour together Play Video - 4:16

"I decided that we should both go into each others' dressing rooms and compare notes before we go on," said Stewart, waving his hand at Lauper's colorful matching jacket and bell-bottom pants. "Look at this outfit; I thought I was dressed up today!"

Protested Lauper, "This (outfit) is like you! ... I wanted to be like you!"

RELATED: 'Girls Just Want Equal Funds': See Cyndi Lauper, James Corden sing awesome spoof

But that's nothing: Just see what happens when they pick up their paddles and play along with the hairstyle game! Can you tell their spiky locks apart?