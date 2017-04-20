Whoops! Ed Sheeran reveals story behind misspelled tattoo

share tweet pin email

Ed Sheeran isn't going to let a misspelled tattoo get him down!

The British pop star recently revealed to a Glasgow concert crowd that his latest bit of body art contains an misspelled word that is so close, yet so hilariously off-the-mark.

Ed Sheeran talks about Saoirse Ronan misspelling his "Galway Girl" tattoo pic.twitter.com/vWIs3xxkF5 — Saoirse Ronan News (@saoirsenews) April 19, 2017

It seems the singer, 26, asked Irish actress Saoirse Ronan — who appears in the video for his latest single, "Galway Girl" — to jot down the song's title in her own handwriting so he could get it inked on his right forearm.

Things went wrong from there.

Getty Images Grammy winner Ed Sheeran and Irish actress (and failed tattoo designer) Saoirse Ronan.

"When we were filming (the video), I meant to get a tattoo of her handwriting saying 'Galway Girl,'" Sheeran told the crowd, holding up his arm for all to see.

"It actually says Galway Grill...G-R-I-L-L," Sheeran said, laughing. "I thought I’d tell you that. I haven’t told anyone that yet."

But the Grammy winner, who has more than 60 tattoos, said he wasn't angry with the "Brooklyn" star, 23. Quite the contrary.

"I’m actually kind of proud of her," he said admiringly "It’s the kind of thing that I would do."

See Sheeran tell the hilarious story in the video above.