Whoops! Adele accidentally breaks Grammy in half during acceptance speech

When you've got as many Grammy Awards as Adele now has, it's hard to be surprised when one breaks.

MIKE BLAKE / Reuters Adele and her latest armful of Grammys from Sunday's Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

Which is exactly what happened at Sunday night's 59th annual Grammy Awards ceremony, as the British singer accepted five fresh new statuettes, which brought her career total to 15.

But while onstage to accept the Album of the Year Award for "25," something unexpected happened: The "speaker" from the classic gramophone-inspired statue detached from the base! Adele held both up, laughing.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images It seemed at first that Adele might be splitting her award to share with Beyoncé, but that didn't happen.

(Warning: A few words of vulgarity in videos below.)

It came in the midst of a more serious statement, though; during he acceptance speech Adele gave a dedication to Beyoncé, whose ambitious "Lemonade" album had been thought to be the likely winner of the night. (We thought for a minute or two that maybe she broke the award on purpose to share it with Beyoncé!)

"I can't possibly accept this award," Adele said during her speech. "And I'm very humbled and I'm very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé and this album to me, the 'Lemonade' album, was just so monumental, Beyoncé. It was so monumental and so well thought out and so beautiful and soul-baring, and we all got to see another side to you that you don't always let us see, and we appreciate that. And all us artists here adore you. You are our light!"

Backstage, she told reporters that when she heard her name called instead of Queen Bey's, "a piece of me did die inside." Also, "Lemonade" is the album she voted for!

"I felt like it was her time to win," she added. "What the f--- does she have to do to win Album of the Year?"

Lester Cohen / Getty Images Adele and Simon Konecki at the Grammy Awards Sunday night. She seemed to indicate they were married during a speech, but wouldn't comment later on.

That wasn't the only Adele-related surprise of the evening, though. Later in that Album of the Year acceptance speech she added, "Grammys, I appreciate it, the Academy, I love you, my manager, my husband and my son — you’re the only reason I do it."

Now, we know Adele, 28, has been in a longtime relationship with Simon Konecki, 42, and the pair have a 4-year-old son Angelo. But we didn't know she was married! As People noted, she referred to him as her "partner" backstage later and wouldn't comment further.

So there's still a little bit of mystery left with Adele!

