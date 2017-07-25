Whoa! Joey Lawrence says he and Mayim Bialik want a 'Blossom' revival

share tweet pin email

Break out your floppy hats, "Blossom" fans — a reboot could be in the works!

"Blossom" alum Joey Lawrence told Us Weekly that he and his former co-star Mayim Bialik are on board for a revival of the show.

Getty Images Joey Lawrence played Blossom's brother Joey on the hit NBC sitcom.

"We get asked to do that all the time," the 41-year-old actor and singer revealed. "Mayim and I talk frequently. Mayim is interested in doing some type of reunion with the show and so am I, if we can find the right piece and the right way in for a reboot/reunion, we’re both open to it. There’s a lot of talk around it, so we’ll see!"

Getty Images Mayim Bialik

Added Lawrence, "We’ve talked about and it’s abut the public’s excitement continuing to grow and we’re trying to find the right way in. Then we’re down!"

The hit NBC show, which ran from 1990 to 1995, starred Bialik as Blossom Russo, a smart and spunky teen living with her divorced musician dad and two older brothers, including goofball jock Joey Russo (Lawrence), who immortalized the unforgettable catchphrase "Whoa!"

Getty Images Bialik and Lawrence played siblings on NBC's "Blossom," which ran from 1990 to 1995.

The show's cast members — including Jenna von Oy, who played Blossom's BFF Six, and Michael Stoyanov, who played Blossom and Joey's older brother Anthony — reunited in 2014 to promote the syndication of the original series on the Hub network.

The @hubtvnetwork #blossomreunion is going great :) A post shared by mayim bialik (@missmayim) on Jun 16, 2014 at 10:22am PDT

While Bialik wore a seemingly endless array of cute straw hats and berets on the show, Lawrence sported scads of of grunge-era ripped jeans and flannel.

Surprisingly, the actor still has access to much of his old wardrobe.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Joey Lawrence gets a surprise visit from a very different kind of 'joey' Play Video - 4:36 Joey Lawrence gets a surprise visit from a very different kind of 'joey' Play Video - 4:36

"I have some of the red flannels that I wore on the big photo shoots, some of the leather jackets from back in the day,” the "Brotherly Love" alum told Us. “My mom keeps most of the things from back then. She has a ton of stuff.”

Here's hoping we see the "Blossom" gang together onscreen again soon!