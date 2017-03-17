share tweet pin email

Who's that girl?

Paris Jackson may have grown up with Michael Jackson for a dad, but these days the teen is the spitting image of her late father's fellow '80s hit-maker and all-around style icon Madonna.

Jean-Paul Goude / Harper's Bazaar Paris Jackson on the cover of the April edition of Harper's Bazaar.

The King of Pop's gorgeous 18-year-old daughter is featured on the cover of the April issue of Harper's Bazaar looking just like the Material Girl.

Alamy Madonna in 1987.

Check out that short blond platinum 'do, dark brows and bright red lipstick!

Jean-Paul Goude / Harper's Bazaar Paris Jackson sporting a striped shirt that would look right at home in Madonna's 1986 "Papa Don't Preach" video.

Inside the magazine, Jackson strikes a pose again and again, resembling the "Vogue" singer in her various early- to mid- '80s incarnations.

YouTube Madonna in her 1986 "Papa Don't Preach" video.

Jackson sports a kicky Parisian striped top, looking as if she's just stepped out of the singer's 1986 "Papa Don't Preach" video.

Jean-Paul Goude / Harper's Bazaar Paris Jackson showing off her midriff in a mesh skirt in Harper's Bazaar.

In another shot, she shows off her naked midriff with a slinky mesh skirt, lacy gloves and beads galore a la Madge's "Borderline" days. (But check out those shiny black loafers and white socks. That's her dad's signature footwear look!)

Getty Images Madonna made midriffs, mesh and bangles all the rage in 1984.

RELATED: Paris Jackson opens up about Michael Jackson's death, personal troubles that followed

Jackson, who tells the magazine that her famous dad treated her like a "princess," doesn't take fashion cues from the Queen of Pop every day.

Ron Galella / WireImage Michael Jackson and Madonna at the 63rd annual Academy Awards ceremony in 1991.

In her downtime, the tatted-up teen favors loose, hippie-ish garb and name-checks rock legends Stevie Nicks and Janis Joplin as style inspirations.

"I'm obsessed," Paris said. "And it's an unhealthy obsession because there's never been anyone like them and there never will be. They're legendary and incredible."