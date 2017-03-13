Who's been texting with celeb fans? Watch 'This is Us' cast dish on co-stars

share tweet pin email

We can't get enough of "This Is Us," and wanted to get to know the stars who bring the Pearson family to life a little better.

So we challenged them to play an aptly named game called "This Is Who?"

Milo Ventimiglia (Jack Pearson), Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth Pearson) and Justin Hartley (Kevin Pearson) revealed tidbits such as which cast members are most likely to go out dancing after a day of shooting and who's prone to laughing fits mid-scene.

The three co-stars were unanimous on certain answers — for example, all agreed that Mandy Moore is the most connected to social media and spends the longest time in hair and makeup (due to the prosthetics she wears to age her character for some scenes). However, other questions found the trio divided.

Want to know which "This Is Us" cast member is most likely to throw a viewing party for the show, borrow something from set, get a text from another celebrity, or spill secrets on future shows? Watch the video above to find out!