See Melania Trump's first official White House portrait

The White House on Monday unveiled Melania Trump’s first official portrait as the nation’s first lady.

“I am honored to serve in the role of First Lady, and look forward to working on behalf of the American people over the coming years,” Trump said in a statement released with the portrait.

Regine Mahaux / AFP - Getty Images The official portrait of first lady Melania Trump.

The statement notes the photograph was “taken in her new residence at the White House" but does not mention where.

Trump, 46, has been a rare sight at the White House since her husband's January inauguration. The first lady continues to live in New York’s Trump Tower with her 11-year-old son, Barron, the president's youngest child. The White House has said the two plan to remain in New York until Barron finishes the current school year.

The White House also included a brief biography on the first lady along with her new portrait. Trump, a Slovenia native, is the first foreign-born first lady since Louisa Adams, wife of former President John Quincy Adams. She became a U.S. citizen in 2006.

Trump's portrait shows the former fashion model from the waist up — wearing a black blazer, a black scarf tied around her neck — with her arms folded across her chest. The picture was taken by Agence France Press photographer Regine Mahaux, according to its photo credit.

First lady portraits are customary and normally raise few eyebrows. However, former first lady Michelle Obama created a stir with her 2009 portrait because she wore a sleeveless dress that showed off her toned arms. Her arms were covered from the elbows up in her 2013 photograph.