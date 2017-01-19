We love Chrissy Teigen's relaxed attitude about her post-baby stretch marks

share tweet pin email

Now we have a reason to love Chrissy Teigen even more (not that we needed one).

The supermodel and cookbook author recently posted a photo of her stretch marks on Twitter, and her caption proves she doesn't think much of her new "stretchies."

I do not post stretchies for the praise. I post it because the wine also I like the pattern and they're so soft — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 19, 2017

"Whatevs," Teigen wrote alongside the photo.

RELATED: How #celluliteSaturday encourages self-love on Instagram

It's not the first time the new mom has shared visual proof of her changing body — last year she joked about her stretch marks in a Snapchat photo. Teigen and her husband, John Legend, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Luna, in April 2016.

David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Fun-loving Chrissy Teigen on her stretch marks: 'I like the pattern and they're so soft.'

She's also been honest about how she feels about her body since giving birth, saying she's not yet comfortable slipping into a bikini for a photo shoot, but also not that worried about shedding any extra pounds.

We love her attitude, even if #WineWednesday might have been a factor.

We are all pretending this is for Luna A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 25, 2016 at 10:11am PST

"I do not post stretchies for the praise, " Teigen wrote in a follow-up tweet. "I post it because the wine also I like the pattern and they're so soft."

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen gets real about celebs losing baby weight: 'We have all the help'

See, everyone? Stretch marks can be pretty!