We love Chrissy Teigen's relaxed attitude about her post-baby stretch marks

Now we have a reason to love Chrissy Teigen even more (not that we needed one).
The supermodel and cookbook author recently posted a photo of her stretch marks on Twitter, and her caption proves she doesn't think much of her new "stretchies."
"Whatevs," Teigen wrote alongside the photo.
It's not the first time the new mom has shared visual proof of her changing body — last year she joked about her stretch marks in a Snapchat photo. Teigen and her husband, John Legend, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Luna, in April 2016.
She's also been honest about how she feels about her body since giving birth, saying she's not yet comfortable slipping into a bikini for a photo shoot, but also not that worried about shedding any extra pounds.
We love her attitude, even if #WineWednesday might have been a factor.
"I do not post stretchies for the praise, " Teigen wrote in a follow-up tweet. "I post it because the wine also I like the pattern and they're so soft."
See, everyone? Stretch marks can be pretty!