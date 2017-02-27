Watch Willie Geist's ecstatic celebration after his sister won an Oscar

share tweet pin email

Willie Geist is best known as a co-anchor on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and the anchor of "Sunday TODAY," but he was ecstatic to add a new title on Sunday night: "brother of Oscar-winning producer."

Geist and his family had a joyous celebration while watching the Academy Awards as the film "OJ: Made In America" took home an Oscar. His younger sister, Libby Geist Wildes, was as an executive producer for the ESPN documentary.

Here are the Geists, eating guacamole at home in black tie, when @LibbyGeist and @OJMadeInAmerica WON AN OSCAR! #Oscars2017 https://t.co/yIzVEOh4eA — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) February 27, 2017

Geist was fully into the Oscars spirit, decked out in a tuxedo while watching his sister's big night at home.

RELATED: Oscars flub! Watch the moment 'La La Land' mistakenly gets best picture award

The nearly 8-hour film, which covers the spectrum of Simpson's life from football stardom to pariah after being acquitted of murder, won the award for best documentary feature.

It was the latest accolade for Libby, a two-time Peabody Award-winning documentary film producer who also worked on ESPN's acclaimed "30 for 30" series.

Congrats to Libby and the Geist family!

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.