Watch 'This Is Us' star Justin Hartley reveal adorable proposal story

share tweet pin email

Justin Hartley may play a restless bachelor on NBC's hit show "This Is Us," but in real life the actor proposed to his longtime girlfriend, soap star Chrishell Stause, 35, in the most adorable way ever.

Hartley, 39, told TODAY's Brittany Haviland during a live Facebook chat on Tuesday that he got down on one knee in the traditional way when he popped the question last July — but he also added "an element of surprise."

"I had this piece of jewelry that I had bought her — it was a ring — for our two-year anniversary, that had unfortunately broke," said the actor, who began dating Stause when they were co-stars on "The Young and the Restless."

Hartley explained that he was supposed to get the ring fixed for his lady, but he never got around to it.

Getty Images Actor Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 8, 2017.

On the big day, Hartley handed Stause a small box, casually announcing he'd finally had the ring repaired.

When the soap star opened the box, she discovered the still-broken ring inside, said Hartley: "She turned around to tell me, 'Honey, it's broken,' and I was on one knee with the (engagement ring)."

Hartley may have nailed the proposal, but he's bringing in a professional to handle the actual wedding ceremony when the couple tie the knot this spring.

RELATED: 'This Is Us' star Justin Hartley promises cliffhanger resolution in new episode

The actor joked that he was actively involved in planning the wedding "in a sense that I was active in hiring a wedding planner."

"I just handed that sucker off," said Hartley.

"This Is Us" returns Tuesday night, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.