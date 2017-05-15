Watch 'This is Us' cast surprise fans whose lives have been touched by show

share tweet pin email

It's been a few months since the season finale of "This is Us" but we're still not over the gaping hole in our TV schedule. The incredible cast seem like an extension of our own family already and their stories sparked thousands of tearful Tuesday nights.

So when the Pearson family stepped out at the NBCUniversal Upfront to introduce a video of Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia surprising unsuspecting fans, we just knew we were in for a four-minute emotional roller coaster.

Fans shared why they love the hit show, saying, "I know I'm going to learn something more about myself and my family."

Others shared their own connections to the show, whether it's forging a relationship with a biological parent, feeling like you don't fit in or struggling with anxiety.

The parallels between their lives and the stories in the show even had the cast tearing up backstage while waiting to surprise their fans.

Back at it with the fam. #thisisus #nbcupfronts A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on May 15, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

When the big reveal came, the reactions were priceless. From tearful hugs to joyful leaps and everything in between, the cast members were just as excited as the fans!

Metz even met a woman who had a surprise for her. The fan told her, "I named my daughter after you ... that's Kate."

Now if that doesn't make you smile, nothing will. We're officially counting down the days until "This is Us" returns!

