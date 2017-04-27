share tweet pin email

Are you talkin' to me about Snapchat?

In 2017, even 73-year-old acting legend Robert De Niro is learning how to use the popular social media app.

The man who once played murderously anti-social Travis Bickle in "Taxi Driver" got a crash course in filters, emojis, voice-altering and more from a young guy named Alex.

While promoting the annual Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, which he co-founded 15 years ago, the two-time Oscar winner got the chance to make his face look like a dog sticking its tongue out and have his voice tweaked to sound like he's been sucking helium.

And though the world may not be ready for a beautified De Niro wearing a garland crown, the "Goodfellas" star proved to be a pretty good sport about the whole thing.

In true De Niro fashion, he capped off the tutorial with one deadpanned word: "Great."

Alex Berry, the young filmmaker who showed the actor the ropes, is a finalist in the category of Tribeca Snapchat Shorts, which honors storytelling on the app.

De Niro and Tribeca co-founder Jane Rosenthal have been pushing the boundaries of the festival this year, introducing categories for virtual reality and video games to go along with more traditional film buff fare like a "Godfather" reunion.

