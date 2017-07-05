share tweet pin email

So much talent on one stage!

The woman who currently holds the Guinness World Record for being the world's oldest gymnast will meet the most decorated American gymnast, Simone Biles, on NBC's "Little Big Shots: Forever Young" on Wednesday, July 5th.

NBC Simone Biles surprises world's oldest gymnast Johanna Quaas on NBC's "Little Big Shots."

Johanna Quaas, the 91-year-old German gymnast, will wow you with her routine on the parallel bars – we know, because she's left Biles "speechless."

Tonight, after Quaas shows everyone what she can do, host Steve Harvey will welcome Biles to the stage to surprise and honor Quaas, who has held the record as the oldest gymnast in the world for five years now.

Quaas has been competing since 1934, and while she took a number of years off to raise a family, she returned to gymnastics in 1982 and has stuck with it ever since. Frequently a stand-alone competitor, she competed in the 70-75 age group when she was 84 (still coming in first place).

NBC Biles was amazed by what Quaas can do!

In 2012, videos of her routines were posted to YouTube and went viral, some garnering 10 million views. Biles said that the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team often watched her videos!

Catch the whole surprise meeting on NBC's "Little Big Shots: Forever Young" tonight, Wednesday, July 5th, at 8:00 p.m. EST.