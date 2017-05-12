Watch Melissa McCarthy roll down streets of NYC as Sean Spicer, podium included

share tweet pin email

It's not every day you see Melissa McCarthy impersonating White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on a moving podium rolling down the middle of the street.

The upcoming host of "Saturday Night Live" had people doing double takes in New York City on Friday morning when she rolled down 59th Street in Manhattan in full Spicer get-up on a moving podium.

McCarthy stayed in character as a gum-chewing, irascible Spicer during the surreal scene, barking at passing cars and pointing her finger.

Take two. Melissa McCarthy sliding through the streets of New York in full #SNL Sean Spicer character pic.twitter.com/HC3Uc4QnSx — Samantha Barry (@samanthabarry) May 12, 2017

It was the latest appetizer for her appearance on this week's "SNL," as she also released a video of her lip-syncing to the "West Side Story" hit "I Feel Pretty" while hair and makeup people transform her into Spicer.

She got into character by also making a crack about a report that Spicer was hiding in the bushes at the White House to avoid reporters.

Straight out da bushes @nbcsnl #snllivecoasttocoast #snl A post shared by Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy) on May 11, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

"Straight out the bushes," she wrote on Instagram.

This will be the fifth time McCarthy has hosted the show, which also features musical guest Haim.

