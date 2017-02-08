share tweet pin email

You never know what you're going to learn when you invite a TV cast to answer the important questions — especially when that cast is from "Law & Order: SVU."

Before they sat down to chat on the air about the show's upcoming milestone 400th episode, Ice-T, Peter Scanavino, Kelly Giddish, Raúl Esparza and Mariska Hargitay down backstage and asked things like "who's most likely to want to take celeb selfies?"

Well, we're still not sure we got a clear answer on that one — but we ended up getting selfie-taking tips from Hargitay herself!

"We get so excited about our awesome guest cast," she says. "I have mastered the selfie. ... First of all, the No. 1 mistake that people make is they turn away from the light." And, she added, "Hold the camera a little higher."

As for who's most likely to forget their lines, Ice-T's name came up first. But the truth is, when Ice "messes up" he admitted he would make a funny noise that got everyone laughing.

"Mariska created this thing when we really start messing up, she goes 'acting competition!'" revealed Ice-T. "We're going to see who's the best actor now ... and we try to see who can out-act each other."

"The opposite is we do the 'no acting' competition," quipped Esparza.

Be sure to watch the whole video, because someone actually admits to having stolen towels from the set! And somebody does woodworking in his dressing room!

Dun-dun!

"Law & Order: SVU" airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

