When Doug Cox was ready to propose to his girlfriend, he knew there was just one man to turn to for help — television actor John Stamos.

The San Fransisco-based director and editor knew all too well that his girlfriend, Katrina Firenze, was a major fan of the "Fuller House" star, and figured if someone could convince Firenze to marry him, it was Stamos.

So, Cox, 37, wrote the star, 53, a hilarious letter detailing Firenze's infatuation with him.

"I want to marry this woman. But there is a brick wall in the way that resembles a 6-foot-tall Greek god with better hair than me. And John, I have fantastic hair,” wrote Cox.

"Your photo has been on my living room wall for 3 years now. You’re in my home, John. We own the original 'Full House' board game … and we play it,” he continued.

C Flanigan / Getty Images Actor John Stamos helped a man propose to his wife, a longtime fan of the "Fuller House" actor.

“The way I see it, if you won’t marry her, please at least ask her to marry me," he wrote. "I have invested 3 years of my life without so much as an eye roll when she talks about you. Dude… you owe me.”

Cox closed by asking Stamos for "a signed photo that reads 'Katrina, will you please marry Doug?'

But the actor had a better idea. He recorded a video for the couple, one that found him singing Cox's praises and telling Firenze she should accept his marriage proposal.

"From what I see here on this email you've sent, you’re a handsome man, you have nice hair, good beard, got beautiful blue eyes. Katrina, I would say yes to this,” Stamos said in his clip. “If I was a woman, and I’m not saying I’m not, I would say yes to young Doug. So, I guess this is me asking you to marry him. And I hope you do."

Cox created a video that also included his girlfriend's thrilled reaction — and her perfectly-time "Have mercy!"

Watch the sweet and hilarious story unfold in the video above!