Watch Jodie Sweetin, Christine Lakin and Beverley Mitchell have a '90s crush-off

Kids of the '90s, rejoice!

Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner on "Full House"), Christine Lakin (Al Lambert on "Step by Step") and Beverley Mitchell (Lucy Camden on "7th Heaven") co-star in the new comedy "Hollywood Darlings." And when the trio of former child stars visited TODAY Monday morning, we challenged them to a '90s crush off.

Fortunately, the three actresses have been pals for years in real life — Sweetin and Mitchell recalled appearing in Oscar Meyer commercials at ages 4 and 5, respectively — and had a blast playing the hilarious game.

The first round featured a "Home Improvement" face-off: Jonathan Taylor Thomas vs. Zachery Ty Bryan.

"I think everybody went for JTT," Sweetin said. But pointing to a cutout of Bryan's face, she revealed, "He was my boyfriend for a very brief time in real life."

Lakin added, "I remember that we did some kind of charity event together and I got pictures with Zachery, and I was kind of feeling like he was vibin' on me."

We're ready for @todayshow !! Make sure to tune in at 9:50 to watch our segment!! #hollywooddarlings with me, @yolakin and @beverleymitchell A post shared by Jodie Sweetin (@jodiesweetin) on Apr 3, 2017 at 6:18am PDT

"I was JTT and he actually went to my school, so I remember everyone was crushing on him and it was a big deal," Sweetin said.

Explaining their longtime friendship, Lakin observed, "It's like the sorority that you never knew you were going to be in."

Next up was the "Saved by the Bell" round: Zack Morris or A.C. Slater?

"Zack Morris had the phone, but Slater had the Z. Cavariccis," Lakin pointed out. "I'm going A.C."

Watch the full video above to see them share more anecdotes — and reveal the nostalgia-inducing cameos we can expect to see on "Hollywood Darlings."