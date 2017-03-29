Watch James Corden and Kristen Bell perform hilariously awkward aerial duet

share tweet pin email

James Corden often enlists stars for a little musical satire on "The Late Late Show," but his latest musical gag — alongside "CHiPs" star Kristen Bell — barely got off the ground.

And when it did, it didn't go so well.

It all started out fine. The host and Bell took the stage decked out in formal wear (and a matching pair of harnesses) and engaged in a little banter about romance.

"You know, Kristen, I was just thinking. Love can be a funny thing," Corden said.

"I love love, James," she assured him.

Terence Patrick / CBS

That was the perfect time to break out into the ultimate uplifting love song: Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes' classic "Up Where We Belong."

The only problem was, when the chorus — and that harness — lifted the actress up, it didn't do the same for Corden, who hovered just inches above the stage.

Terence Patrick / CBS

While the audience laughed, Corden and Bell swapped altitudes and hammed things up with a few complaints about the bit that allegedly didn't "go as planned."

"We're supposed to be even!" Bell shouted in the directions of stagehands as Corden suddenly soared above her. "Honestly, we're supposed to be even. ... Can you make us equal?"

Short answer? No.

Full answer? Just watch the back-and-forth fun play out again and again in the clip for that.