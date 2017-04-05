Watch the heartbreaking trailer for 'I Am Heath Ledger' documentary

share tweet pin email

The first trailer for Spike TV's new documentary "I am Heath Ledger" is here, and grab a tissue because it's a heartbreaker.

Released on Tuesday — what would have been Ledger's 38th birthday — the trailer shows highlights from the documentary, which tells the life story of the "Brokeback Mountain" star, who died from an accidental drug overdose in 2008.

The feature-length documentary features never-before-seen home movie footage of the Academy Award winner, who was just 28 when he passed away.

It also features candid interviews with Ledger's family, friends and Hollywood peers, including "Brokeback Mountain" director Ang Lee and musician Ben Harper.

Everett Collection Jake Gyllenhaal (l) and Heath Ledger (r) in 2005's "Brokeback Mountain." Ledger earned his first Oscar nomination for his performance in the movie. ©Focus Films/Everett Collection

In 2009, Ledger became the second performer in history to win a posthumous Oscar in an acting category when he won the Best Supporting Actor award for his riveting portrayal of The Joker in "The Dark Knight."

The actor's grieving family — father, Kim, mother, Sally, and sister, Kate — accepted the award on his behalf.

Chris Farina / Corbis via Getty Images Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger at the 2006 Vanity Fair Academy Awards party.

Ledger also left behind his own daughter, Matilda, now 11, whose mom is Ledger's ex-girlfriend and "Brokeback Mountain" co-star Michelle Williams.

"I Am Heath Ledger" makes its debut at New York's Tribeca Film Festival on April 23. It airs on Spike TV on May 17.

Watch the trailer for "I Am Heath Ledger" above.